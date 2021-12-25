Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

