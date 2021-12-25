InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Tops $72,230.59

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $72,230.59 and approximately $57,040.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

