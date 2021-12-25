Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.