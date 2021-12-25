iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

