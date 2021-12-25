iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

