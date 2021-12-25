iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.