iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

