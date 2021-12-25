iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

