Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,146,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

