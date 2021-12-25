Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.50. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

