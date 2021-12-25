Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Utz Brands worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,913 shares of company stock worth $8,411,846 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

