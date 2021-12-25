Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.