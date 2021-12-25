Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

