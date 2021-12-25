Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.