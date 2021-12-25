Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,855 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in National Grid by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $72.37 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

