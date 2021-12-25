Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of JCTCF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.