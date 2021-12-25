Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 158,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 195,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

