JMP Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $418.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $368.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $349.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.41. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

