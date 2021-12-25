John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

