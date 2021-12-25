Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.