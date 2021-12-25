JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

