JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stock Position Decreased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 321.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,239,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

