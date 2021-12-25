Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 27th

Shares of Juhl Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 27th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUHL opened at $500.00 on Friday. Juhl Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.09.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U.

