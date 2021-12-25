Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

