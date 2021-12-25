Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.29

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 6971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.