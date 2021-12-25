K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$11.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.67.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.