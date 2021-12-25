Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KSLLF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Kalera AS has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

About Kalera AS

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

