Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,034.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $253,034.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

