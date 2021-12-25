KeeperDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $117.07 million and $1.26 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $189.55 or 0.00375702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

