Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €89.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.73 ($208.68).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €113.60 ($127.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -97.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

