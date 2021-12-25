Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.