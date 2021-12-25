KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $26.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.