Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.88

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $771.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.