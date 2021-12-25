Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

