King DAG Price Hits $0.60 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. King DAG has a total market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $285,644.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

