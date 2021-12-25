Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,387 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $540.81 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $367.63 and a 12 month high of $551.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.