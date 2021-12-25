Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

