Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

