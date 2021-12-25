Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,785.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.