Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,728 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

