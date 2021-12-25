KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,072 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.53% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $43,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

