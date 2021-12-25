KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 10,371.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.12% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:KGRN opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

