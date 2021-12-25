Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $377,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $698.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

