Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

