Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.91

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.91 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 297.60 ($3.93). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 296.70 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,905,282 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.35).

The company has a market cap of £17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.91.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,184.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £2,290.80 ($3,026.56). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $880,484.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

