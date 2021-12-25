Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LPSIF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Legend Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.