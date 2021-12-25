Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LPSIF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Legend Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
About Legend Power Systems
