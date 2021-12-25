Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

