Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $916,050.30 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $316.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.35.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.