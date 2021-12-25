LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $670.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

