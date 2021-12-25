LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

